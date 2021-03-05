Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward fit to face Tottenham after recovering from hamstring injury

Wilfried Zaha will return for Crystal Palace at Tottenham on Sunday after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Zaha, who returned to training this week, is available for selection for the game at Spurs, live on Sky Sports, after missing Palace's last five games.

Manager Roy Hodgson expected to be without Zaha for a little longer after he was substituted in the second half of Palace's 2-1 victory at Newcastle on February 2.

"He has come back quicker than perhaps the medical staff thought was possible," he said.

Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace Sunday 7th March 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

"He trained well this week so no reason why I can't consider him for a place in the team."

Palace go into the game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on the back of a win over Brighton and back-to-back goalless draws with Fulham and Manchester United.

Hodgson is pleased with how his side have coped without their talisman.

He added: "I am very proud of what the players have been able to achieve. It was three very tough games.

"People may question the league position of the sides but Brighton and Fulham were in top form and we didn't have a full contingent to choose from."