Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles confident of signing striker on Deadline Day with Odsonne Edouard still a target

Crystal Palace are confident they will sign a striker on Deadline Day, with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard still under consideration.

A deal for Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah is now looking unlikely as the two clubs are still far apart in their valuation for the 22-year-old and Palace realise time is running out for a transfer to be agreed.

Palace have had an interest in Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for some time, and the former France Under-21 international is one of a few players they are discussing ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Image: Eddie Nketiah's chances of a move to Palace this summer appear slim heading into Deadline Day

A striker is likely to be the only incoming unless Palace are presented with an excellent opportunity elsewhere.

Palace have been busy in the transfer window this summer adding Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Conor Gallagher, Michael Olise and most recently Will Hughes to new boss Patrick Vieira's squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Hughes' arrival from Watford over the weekend for an initial £6m, which could rise to £10m, fills a void in midfield but there is still a desire to add another attacking option to this so far winless Palace squad.

Chelsea loanee Gallagher scored Palace's first two goals of the season on Saturday as they came from behind twice to draw 2-2 at West Ham.

Palace host Tottenham on September 11 after the international break.

Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday, August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest done deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.