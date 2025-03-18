 Skip to content
Exclusive

Jean-Philippe Mateta exclusive: Crystal Palace striker reveals he wanted to play on after ear injury

Jean-Philippe Mateta says he has received lots of support from Crystal Palace and his team-mates in the aftermath of the injury to his ear and is targeting a return to action against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 29 when he will be required to wear a protective face mask

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Tuesday 18 March 2025 17:30, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News about his horror injury against Millwall

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has told Sky Sports News he wanted to play on after he suffered a gruesome ear injury against Millwall in the FA Cup.

Mateta required 25 stitches after a horror-challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts saw him stretchered off at Selhurst Park in last month's FA Cup fifth-round tie that Palace won 3-1.

Roberts received an extended six-match ban from the Football Association for his high boot on Mateta, who was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after being left bloodied by the challenge with injuries around his ear.

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts kicks Jean-Philippe Mateta in the head with a high boot, leaving the Crystal Palace forward needing lengthly treatment
Image: Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was handed a six-match ban for his challenge on Mateta

But Mateta was unaware of the severity of the wounds he had suffered, and pleaded with the Palace doctor to let him return to action.

In a TV exclusive with Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Mateta said: "When he kicked me, I was on the floor waiting for him to get the red card. I was good to go. I thought, 'just get the blood off and keep going'.

"I was arguing with the doctor for 30 seconds, saying I wanted to play. The doctor saw the injury, but I couldn't see it.

"I couldn't feel pain. The blood, for sure. But I thought it was a little cut. My ear was like this [dangling]. But it was not painful."

Also See:

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta lies injured following a high boot from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts
Image: Mateta required 25 stitches in his left ear following Roberts' challenge

He added: "From Palace, everyone was texting me and wanted to come to the hospital to see me. The doctor told them it was ok and that I would be visiting the training ground.

"Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him 'it is OK it is football'. He apologised. He was worried."

Roberts abuse 'crazy'

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts reacts before receiving a red card for a high challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Image: Mateta says Roberts reached out to him by text after the incident

Despite the gruesome nature of the incident in the south London derby, Mateta does not believe Roberts had malicious intent in the challenge.

"I don't think he woke up and thought I want to cut the head of JP," he said. "There is a lot of pressure. He wanted to do good, too much emotion makes you do crazy things. It was just a mistake. You learn from it."

The Palace forward also commented on the abuse Roberts received across social media, which led to Millwall releasing a statement in support of their player, in the aftermath of the injury.

"It is crazy but you know the fans will react on social media," he said. "I didn't send them to do this."

Mateta to wear face mask on return to action

Jean-Philippe Mateta speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News
Image: Mateta hopes to return for the game against Fulham

The Frenchman missed Palace's Premier League 1-0 home win over Ipswich on March 8 - their last game prior to the international break - but he is targeting the game against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 29 after already returning to individual training.

When asked about his recovery and the timeframe for his return, Mateta added: "We were in Marbella last week and I trained [not with the squad]."

When pushed for an answer on his return date, he continued: "I don't know. I'm still in touch with the specialists and the doctor. Hopefully soon.

"Hopefully I can play [vs Fulham]. Hopefully they can see me. I'm in the ground every day."

Mateta also confirmed that when he does make his return to the field, he will be wearing a protective mask while the stitches continue to heal completely.

"I need to wear a mask, I need to wear something," he said. "I will take the best one that is most comfortable."

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW