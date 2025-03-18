Jean-Philippe Mateta exclusive: Crystal Palace striker reveals he wanted to play on after ear injury

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has told Sky Sports News he wanted to play on after he suffered a gruesome ear injury against Millwall in the FA Cup.

Mateta required 25 stitches after a horror-challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts saw him stretchered off at Selhurst Park in last month's FA Cup fifth-round tie that Palace won 3-1.

Roberts received an extended six-match ban from the Football Association for his high boot on Mateta, who was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after being left bloodied by the challenge with injuries around his ear.

Image: Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was handed a six-match ban for his challenge on Mateta

But Mateta was unaware of the severity of the wounds he had suffered, and pleaded with the Palace doctor to let him return to action.

In a TV exclusive with Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Mateta said: "When he kicked me, I was on the floor waiting for him to get the red card. I was good to go. I thought, 'just get the blood off and keep going'.

"I was arguing with the doctor for 30 seconds, saying I wanted to play. The doctor saw the injury, but I couldn't see it.

"I couldn't feel pain. The blood, for sure. But I thought it was a little cut. My ear was like this [dangling]. But it was not painful."

Image: Mateta required 25 stitches in his left ear following Roberts' challenge

He added: "From Palace, everyone was texting me and wanted to come to the hospital to see me. The doctor told them it was ok and that I would be visiting the training ground.

"Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him 'it is OK it is football'. He apologised. He was worried."

Roberts abuse 'crazy'

Image: Mateta says Roberts reached out to him by text after the incident

Despite the gruesome nature of the incident in the south London derby, Mateta does not believe Roberts had malicious intent in the challenge.

"I don't think he woke up and thought I want to cut the head of JP," he said. "There is a lot of pressure. He wanted to do good, too much emotion makes you do crazy things. It was just a mistake. You learn from it."

The Palace forward also commented on the abuse Roberts received across social media, which led to Millwall releasing a statement in support of their player, in the aftermath of the injury.

"It is crazy but you know the fans will react on social media," he said. "I didn't send them to do this."

Mateta to wear face mask on return to action

Image: Mateta hopes to return for the game against Fulham

The Frenchman missed Palace's Premier League 1-0 home win over Ipswich on March 8 - their last game prior to the international break - but he is targeting the game against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 29 after already returning to individual training.

When asked about his recovery and the timeframe for his return, Mateta added: "We were in Marbella last week and I trained [not with the squad]."

When pushed for an answer on his return date, he continued: "I don't know. I'm still in touch with the specialists and the doctor. Hopefully soon.

"Hopefully I can play [vs Fulham]. Hopefully they can see me. I'm in the ground every day."

Mateta also confirmed that when he does make his return to the field, he will be wearing a protective mask while the stitches continue to heal completely.

"I need to wear a mask, I need to wear something," he said. "I will take the best one that is most comfortable."