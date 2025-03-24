Jean-Philippe Mateta: Crystal Palace striker given all-clear to make return from injury in FA Cup vs Fulham

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been given the all-clear to play for Crystal Palace against Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The striker will wear a special mask to protect his ear in what will be his first appearance since the serious injury he suffered in Palace's 3-1 win over Millwall in the previous round on March 1.

Mateta posted a video on Instagram after Sky Sports News reported he was fit to return, with an accompanying caption saying: "It's time."

Mateta required 25 stitches after a horror challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts saw him stretchered off at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Roberts received an extended six-match ban from the Football Association for his high boot on Mateta, who was rushed to hospital after being left bloodied by the challenge, with injuries around his ear.

Image: Mateta is set to return for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup

The Frenchman missed Palace's 1-0 Premier League home win over Ipswich on March 8 - their last game prior to the international break - and has been targeting the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham after already returning to individual training.

When asked about his recovery and the timeframe for his return in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News last week, Mateta said: "We were in Marbella last week and I trained [not with the squad]."

When pushed for an answer on his return date, he continued: "I don't know. I'm still in touch with the specialists and the doctor. Hopefully, soon.

"Hopefully, I can play [vs Fulham]. Hopefully, they can see me. I'm in the ground every day."

Image: Jean-Philippe Mateta speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News

Mateta also confirmed the need for him to wear a protective mask when he returns to action, while the stitches continue to heal completely.

"I need to wear a mask, I need to wear something," he said. "I will take the best one that is most comfortable."

Mateta revealed he wanted to play on after ear injury

Image: Mateta receives treatment following the challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts

Mateta also told Sky Sports News he wanted to play on after he suffered a gruesome ear injury against Millwall.

The 27-year-old was unaware of the severity of the wounds he had suffered, and pleaded with the Palace doctor to let him return to action.

In a TV exclusive with Sky Sports News, Mateta said: "When he kicked me, I was on the floor waiting for him to get the red card. I was good to go. I thought, 'just get the blood off and keep going'.

"I was arguing with the doctor for 30 seconds, saying I wanted to play. The doctor saw the injury, but I couldn't see it.

"I couldn't feel pain. The blood, for sure. But I thought it was a little cut. My ear was like this [dangling]. But it was not painful."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was speaking just before Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was handed a six-match ban for the challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta, who will miss one game after the striker needed 25 stitches.

He added: "From Palace, everyone was texting me and wanted to come to the hospital to see me. The doctor told them it was OK and that I would be visiting the training ground.

"Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him, 'it is okay, it is football'. He apologised. He was worried."



