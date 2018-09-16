Kevin Beattie, former Ipswich and England defender, dies aged 64

Former Ipswich Town and England defender Kevin Beattie has died at the age of 64.

The central defender won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup as part of Sir Bobby Robson's highly-successful Ipswich side of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Beattie also won nine caps for England and was named PFA Young Player of the Year in 1973/74, as he became the first ever winner of the award.

"We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Kevin Beattie at the age of 64," Ipswich tweeted from their official account.

"The thoughts of everybody at #itfc are with Kevin's family & friends at this very difficult time.

"The Beat. Thank you."

Beattie came to Ipswich as a 15-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks before making his debut against Manchester United in 1972.

He went on to score 32 goals in 296 appearances during his time at the club before injury ended his time at Portman Road in December 1981.

Beattie also played a few times for Middlesbrough and Colchester and enjoyed a spell playing in Sweden and Norway.

But it was his time at Ipswich that made Beattie a star, with Robson declaring him to be England's best defender.

The club have confirmed there will be a minute's applause before Tuesday night's home game with Brentford, where the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect.