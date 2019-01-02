Leicester defender Callum Elder joins Ipswich Town on loan

Callum Elder joins Ipswich on loan from Leicester

Leicester City defender Callum Elder has joined Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season.

Despite reports elsewhere, Sky sources understand there is no provision for the Australian left-back to make the move permanent in the summer.

Austrian defender Christian Fuchs has already announced he will leave Leicester at the end of this season so Foxes boss Claude Puel is keen to keep Elder for the long term, as cover for Ben Chilwell.

Town boss Paul Lambert told the club's website: "I'm delighted we have been able to get Callum in early. He gives us more competition on the left side.



"He is a very good player. He's been training with top players at Leicester and he has handled that well.

"He's got a really good left foot and he wanted to be here and that's vital for me. I need players who want to come here and play for this club."

Elder added: "I had a good chat with the gaffer about three weeks ago and he said he wanted me to come down and be a big part of the squad.

"I was really eager to come and get involved."

The Elder loan deal does, however, cast further doubt over the future of Jonas Knudsen at Ipswich.

The Denmark international is out of contract in the summer, and it is believed the Championship's bottom club will look to sell him this month, to avoid losing him on a free transfer.