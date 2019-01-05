Paul Lambert vows Ipswich changes after FA Cup loss to Accrington

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert saw his side beaten at Accrington Stanley

Paul Lambert blasted his side after Ipswich bowed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 third-round defeat at Accrington.

Billy Kee struck the winner in the 76th minute as the Championship strugglers were eliminated at this stage of the competition for a ninth successive year.

Lambert said: "It's not good enough for this club. It's a disgrace what has happened here to a big club.

"The club is in a bad patch, it is not a bed of roses, and I won't put up with it and will make changes in the transfer window.

Billy Kee heads home from close range to seal an upset at Crown Ground

"I need half a dozen players and have been chatting to a couple. I need players who know what is needed to play in the Championship. Players need to step up to the plate.

"We had chances but we have got to defend the goal. I understand the fans' frustrations and we deserve to be criticised.

"You have got to play football with desire. There wasn't a lot in the game but we gave too many fouls away in the first half which kept the pressure on us.

"We played better in the second half and we had a few chances but we keep making errors. We should have defended better for the goal.

Accrington manager John Coleman expresses his delight at the final whistle

"I know what it takes to win games, I have been successful and I want to win games in every competition. It's nine years since this club has won a game in this competition, it shouldn't be in this state."

Stanley boss John Coleman was delighted as his side sealed a fourth-round spot thanks to Kee's ninth goal of the season.

Sean McConville's free-kick found Ben Richards-Everton at the far post and he put the ball back across goal with Kee there to head home.

Coleman said: "Billy took his chance, it's something we have worked on in training and I am delighted for the lads.

"The finances from a cup run, and a good draw, can change this club not only for this season but next season too. It means we can strengthen for this season if we do get a plum draw in the next round.

"As a Liverpool fan, Liverpool away would suit me but I would also like anyone at home. Realistically we are never going to win the cup, although fairy tales do happen."