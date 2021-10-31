Kieron Dyer: Former England, West Ham and Newcastle midfielder to undergo liver transplant

Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer is to undergo a liver transplant after being diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Dyer, 42, is the U23 manager at Ipswich Town and underwent tests earlier this week in hospital.

Ipswich say Dyer, who also played for Newcastle and West Ham prior to retiring in 2013, has been managing problems with his liver for the past couple of years.

"Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant," Dyer said in a statement released by Ipswich on Sunday.

"Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

"I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

"I'm very grateful to the club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family's privacy."

Dyer suffered a collapsed lung while taking part in reality TV show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins last month.