Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna set to be named Ipswich manager

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The League One club are due to announce Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, as the successor to Paul Cook in the next few days.

McKenna has worked in the first-team coaching staff at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he remained in his position following the arrival of interim manager Ralph Rangnick earlier this month.

Prior to his appointment to the first-team set-up at United, he was in charge of the club's Under-18s.

Former Portsmouth and Wigan boss Cook was sacked after a nine-month spell in charge of Ipswich, which ended following a run of two wins in the last nine matches of his tenure.

Ipswich placed John McGreal in interim tenure, with the club since registering a defeat and a draw in the league before Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at League Two Barrow in their FA Cup second-round replay.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys, 12th in England's third division, host third-placed Sunderland at Portman Road in the league on Saturday.