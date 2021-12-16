Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna set to be named Ipswich manager

Kieran McKenna, 35, set to be announced by Ipswich as Paul Cook's successor in next few days; Ipswich sit 12th in League One and placed John McGreal in interim tenure earlier in December

Thursday 16 December 2021 14:35, UK

Kieran McKenna
Image: Kieran McKenna first joined the Manchester United first-team coaching staff under Jose Mourinho

Ipswich Town are set to appoint Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The League One club are due to announce Northern Irishman McKenna, 35, as the successor to Paul Cook in the next few days.

McKenna has worked in the first-team coaching staff at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he remained in his position following the arrival of interim manager Ralph Rangnick earlier this month.

Prior to his appointment to the first-team set-up at United, he was in charge of the club's Under-18s.

Former Portsmouth and Wigan boss Cook was sacked after a nine-month spell in charge of Ipswich, which ended following a run of two wins in the last nine matches of his tenure.

Ipswich placed John McGreal in interim tenure, with the club since registering a defeat and a draw in the league before Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at League Two Barrow in their FA Cup second-round replay.

The Tractor Boys, 12th in England's third division, host third-placed Sunderland at Portman Road in the league on Saturday.

