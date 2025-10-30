Next Celtic manager: Kieran McKenna says his focus is solely on Ipswich Town for short, medium and long-term

Kieran McKenna says his current focus is solely on Ipswich in the short, medium and long-term amid links to the Celtic job - and has revealed there has been no approach from the Scottish champions.

Sky Sports News revealed this week that McKenna is one of the candidates to replace Brendan Rodgers as Celtic's permanent manager. The Irishman is under contract at Portman Road until 2028 and Sky Sports News understands Ipswich do not want to lose their boss.

Speaking for the first time since those rumours surfaced, McKenna has admitted that no approach has been made to him - and he has not thought about the Celtic vacancy.

"It's not something I've given any thought to," said McKenna ahead of Ipswich's Championship game with QPR on Saturday. "It's not where any part of my concentration is this week to be honest.

"I know I've got a really special job here at a special and massive football club and one I have a great affinity to.

"And we're in a really important season and stage of the season. We have a big week coming up, three big games starting with QPR.

"Honestly, anything outside of that hasn't touched my radar. I've been 100 per cent committed to the group here, helping players get ready for the game."

Asked if an approach has been made by Celtic to him, McKenna replied: "I've not had any of those conversations or anything of the like. My focus has been purely here.

"I work here as if I'm going to be here forever, I have done since the first day I was here. I will try to do everything for the long-term good of the football club.

"I work as if I'm always going to be Ipswich manager. I know in reality I won't be, for whatever reason."

Sky Sports News understands that while Ipswich would not stand in McKenna's way if he expressed a desire to go, it would require a compensation fee of around £5m to get him.

Asked about those terms, McKenna said: "These things are usually contractual. I don't think there are many unofficial handshakes.

"In every manager's contract there are some contractual things, I couldn't even tell you what mine are to be honest. If I did know, I wouldn't tell you but I don't know what they are! It's not my focus. My focus is just on the [training] session this morning."

It is not the first time McKenna has been linked to a job away from Portman Road. When the Tractor Boys were promoted to the Premier League in 2024, the 39-year-old was linked with Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United all in the space of a matter of weeks.

"There's been a fair few instances over the last few years - some public and some not public - where there's been interest from different clubs which happens when you go well," said McKenna.

"But I think that I've shown that I'm really respectful to be the manager of this club and really committed to the project and the people here and want to do really well for this job.

"I like to think that's been pretty clear of the last few years. I'm certainly focused on the job in hand for the short-term and the medium and long-term."

'We all have our affinities' - McKenna on Celtic fan whispers

It has been rumoured that McKenna grew up supporting Celtic but the Ipswich head coach would not be drawn on those allegations.

"We all grow up as football supporters, I think people are lucky enough to work in the game and have affinity with certain clubs," said McKenna.

"But I'm really privileged to be in the position that I am. I know the size, significance and history of this football club as well.

"When you're in a position to manage this football club, there's no time or space to think or discuss any other football club, other than doing very best with the role that you're in.

"Of course [Celtic] is a really big football club. We all have our affinities, I don't think everyone has to go round and announce what we were and the clubs that we support and follow. But it's a really big football club.

"But going into the international break we have three big games coming up, I haven't had the chance to watch much football. I didn't even watch the Carabao Cup or too much else apart from all the QPR games this season."

Asked what he thought about Celtic's decision to appoint Martin O'Neill as interim head coach, McKenna said: "It's not something I've followed greatly. I used to coach his nephew, that's my closest connection to Martin O'Neill! No other big links there.

"I saw they had a good result last night - other than that, it's trying to get ready for QPR."

Ange very unlikely to return to Celtic

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou is very unlikely to become the next Celtic boss, Sky Sports News understands.

The club had been keen to explore the idea of a return for the Australian - but Sky Sports News believes the interest will almost certainly not progress at this time.

Club Brugge boss Nicky Hayen is another manager Celtic have been tracking for some time and, last night, he did not rule out the possibility of joining Celtic when asked by reporters.

Speaking to Sporza after their 6-1 win over Eendracht Aalst, Hayen said: "I've said before that I know I'm on lists, although I don't know which ones.

"As long as nothing is concrete, I don't need to know about it. I'm happy here and I want to work hard to win my 20th national title. That's still my goal."

Pressed again on the Celtic links, he said: "Never say never in football, but I'm happy here. As long as you have mutual trust between the club and me, there's nothing wrong."

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane and ex-coach Damien Duff are also in the frame and being assessed. Both Irishmen have strong ties with principal shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Keane is currently manager of Ferencvaros, where he has won the Hungarian title last season. He also won the Israeli league the season before, with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Duff was highly rated as a coach at Celtic and left the club in 2020 to become assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland.

He went on to manage Shelbourne and won the League of Ireland in 2024, before leaving earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Wales boss Craig Bellamy - who played for Celtic in 2005 - and Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen are among other coaches the club admire and are being considered as targets.