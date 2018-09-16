Sean Dyche says Burnley are caught in fog after Wolves defeat

Sean Dyche accused his players of being trapped in fog as Burnley's poor start to the season extended at Wolves.

The 1-0 defeat at Molineux confirmed the club's worst start to a top-flight season in 90 years, when they lost their opening five matches.

Burnley have managed to secure just a single point from their opening five games this term, and despite an improved defensive display, Dyche has called on his team to improve in attack.

"No complaints, Wolves played well," he told Sky Sports. "They are a good side and we knew we would have to defend resolutely, which to be fair I thought we did - our 'keeper played well.

"We were a bit more like ourselves defensively. It was a poor goal but other than that we got blocks in, were resolute and stayed in the game where we could have got something.

"But attacking wise it was nowhere near enough, not enough quality, guile and energy really. That's got to change.

"We're in a bit of fog at the moment, we collectively have to get our way out of that. We've been here before, we know it changes quickly, but we've got to work to make it change."

Having guided Burnley to seventh last season, securing European football for the first time in 51 years, the team's alarming slump will have everyone at Turf Moor concerned.

Dyche believes his squad, the majority of which excelled last season, are not a million miles away from rekindling their form.

"The biggest thing of all is to free the focus of the players," he added. "When there is a fog around everything physical seems hard and people get nervy on the technical side.

"When the players are playing with confidence everything flows a bit easier but to bring that flow back you have to be strong physically and mentally.

"There's work to be done on the training ground but a lot of it just loosening slightly.

"It's roughly the same group that got us to seventh in the Premier League last year, we're not a million miles away but the margins are so fine for us.

"You've got to be playing at the top of your game at this level, if you're not then you get hurt."