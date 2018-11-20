Sean Dyche can turn around Burnley form, says Charlie Taylor

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor believes that manager Sean Dyche's calming influence will help turn around the club's slow start to the season.

After finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, Burnley have struggled this time around and sit 15th in the table after just two wins from 12 games.

Taylor made just 11 league appearances last season, but has now established himself in the starting lineup, completing each of Burnley's last nine games.

"The gaffer is very experienced and has been there and done it all," Taylor said. "It's only early still in the season and there's still time to put things right.

"It's not been as a good start as we wanted but there's absolutely no need to panic and the gaffer has got that message across to us.

"He's a very calm character and I think that's important especially if things aren't going great for you."

Much of Burnley's success last season was built on a solid defence, which conceded only 39 goals - 11 less than the Arsenal side that finished a place above them.

They have already conceded 25 this season with an alarming recent run of defeats to Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham accounting for 13 of them.

However, a 0-0 draw away to Leicester before the international break has boosted confidence ahead of a meeting with fellow strugglers Newcastle on Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Newcastle have recorded their first two victories of the season to join Burnley on nine points, with the Turf Moor clash crucial for both.

"With the league standings of us both, it probably adds a bit extra to it," Taylor said.

"They have picked up some good results against some good teams as well."

"Every game is a big game, but this probably has a bit added to it."