Monday Night Football clash between Burnley and Newcastle delayed by medical emergency

Burnley's Monday Night Football clash with Newcastle was delayed by 30 minutes after the referee's assessor was taken ill in the Turf Moor tunnel.

Eddie Wolstenholme collapsed in the players' tunnel and was taken to hospital conscious.

Referee Anthony Taylor informed both managers prior to kick-off of the medical emergency and the Premier League decided to delay kick-off until 8.30pm.

Eddie Wolstenholme refereeing a match between Everton and Chelsea in 2002

Wolstenholme was formerly a Premier League referee who retired from officiating in 2003.

Sean Dyche and Rafael Benitez both made one change for the Premier League clash.