Sean Dyche says Burnley's last-gasp loss at Tottenham is 'frustrating'

Sean Dyche admitted it was frustrating to see his game plan come undone in the dying minutes after Tottenham's late winner sent Burnley to a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.

Burnley reverted to a 5-4-1 formation against Tottenham and defended resolutely on their way to seemingly picking up a hard-fought point.

However, Christian Eriksen broke their resolve in the 91st minute, leaving Burnley two points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Despite the defeat, which came with Burnley failing to record a shot on target, Dyche said he was happy with his side's organisation.

"We thought it was going to be that type of game, we came down here with a solid organisation. I was pleased with the way the players delivered it tactically because it's not easy with the change of shape," Dyche said.

"The players have been open-minded, and they delivered it today against a top, top side, a side that create a lot of chances but didn't so much today.

"It was good defensively. Obviously that does bring a challenge when you try to go the other way, but overall it's frustration because the players have put in a shift physically and mentally.

"I was very pleased with the shape and organisation. We attempted to break and counter, which we did on a few occasions.

"There's a lot of good signs, not just today but in the last five games, but you've got to turn those signs into performances that win."

Burnley head to Arsenal in next Saturday's lunchtime kick-off on Sky Sports, and Dyche is hopeful his side's increased consistency can help them at the Emirates Stadium.

Dyche added: "I just see it as really focusing on ourselves and getting back to the performance levels because over the season they do get you more.

"The players now are rising again and the performances have to bring wins, but you have to start with a consistent level of performance, and we're finding a lot more consistency."