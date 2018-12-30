Sean Dyche delighted to see Dwight McNeil score first Burnley goal

2:37 Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he was pleased with his side's balance and how well they defended Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he was pleased with his side's balance and how well they defended

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was delighted after Dwight McNeil scored his first goal in the Clarets' 2-0 win over West Ham.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who was making only his second Premier League start, struck in the 34th-minute at Turf Moor to make it 2-0, a finish which capped a wonderful performance from the academy graduate, who was also involved in Chris Wood's 15th-minute opener.

Dyche, who signed McNeil from the Manchester United youth system in 2014 at the age of 15, told Sky Sports: "I'm delighted for Dwight. The first goal, there's seven passes and they haven't touched the ball, I'm really pleased with that, and Dwight is a player with real quality.



"The pride in him and his family will be enormous. I like him a lot, he's featured a couple of times for us, but it's about judging when these young players play. We're a little bit stretched with injuries, but I thought it was valid today. I was delighted for him."

Despite featuring in every previous Premier League game this season, goalkeeper Joe Hart was dropped for the returning Tom Heaton, who kept a well-earned clean sheet in his first appearance in more than a year.

Dyche said: "It was really tough on Joe. He's a fantastic 'keeper and a professional. He was the first one to jump up when Tom made the save from Andy Carroll late on.

"Tom is a great pro, his professionalism pays him back. He keeps himself right and trains right. He's had a steady afternoon but to make that save shows his focus and concentration."