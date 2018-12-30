Sean Dyche delighted to see Dwight McNeil score first Burnley goal
Burnley manager Sean Dyche was delighted after Dwight McNeil scored his first goal in the Clarets' 2-0 win over West Ham.
The 19-year-old midfielder, who was making only his second Premier League start, struck in the 34th-minute at Turf Moor to make it 2-0, a finish which capped a wonderful performance from the academy graduate, who was also involved in Chris Wood's 15th-minute opener.
Dyche, who signed McNeil from the Manchester United youth system in 2014 at the age of 15, told Sky Sports: "I'm delighted for Dwight. The first goal, there's seven passes and they haven't touched the ball, I'm really pleased with that, and Dwight is a player with real quality.
"The pride in him and his family will be enormous. I like him a lot, he's featured a couple of times for us, but it's about judging when these young players play. We're a little bit stretched with injuries, but I thought it was valid today. I was delighted for him."
Despite featuring in every previous Premier League game this season, goalkeeper Joe Hart was dropped for the returning Tom Heaton, who kept a well-earned clean sheet in his first appearance in more than a year.
Dyche said: "It was really tough on Joe. He's a fantastic 'keeper and a professional. He was the first one to jump up when Tom made the save from Andy Carroll late on.
"Tom is a great pro, his professionalism pays him back. He keeps himself right and trains right. He's had a steady afternoon but to make that save shows his focus and concentration."