Burnley back on the up, says boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche was proud of his side's resilience after Burnley came from behind to beat Huddersfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Steve Mounie had put Huddersfield in front at the John Smith's Stadium before Chris Wood equalised for the Clarets, while the home side were then left with 10 men after Christopher Schindler picked up a second yellow card.

Burnley struggled for large parts of the second half to break down Huddersfield, but Ashley Barnes scored in the 74th minute to hand them back-to-back wins and lift them out of the relegation zone in the process. The only blot on the night was Robbie Brady's late red card for a rash late challenge on Isaac Mbenza.

"I am really pleased because it was a tough, awkward game, which we knew it would be," Dyche told Sky Sports. "But we were calm after they scored, kept working into good positions and were always asking questions.

"We scored the [equaliser] and then them going down to 10 men changed the feel, but it's hard to break down 10 men sometimes. They were really good in their shape and they worked hard to press when they could."

Burnley have now won consecutive league games for the first time since September and they have started moving up the table again following a difficult run of form.

Dyche's side appear to be on an upward trajectory but they remain just two points clear of the drop and Dyche knows they still have a lot of work to do.

"We aren't flying at the moment like last season, but the confidence is building," he said. "We had one real blip against Everton but the performances recently have been decent.

"We've still got more to do and I reminded the players of that, but I'm pleased for them.

"It's not easy to win back-to-back games, especially home and away. We've had a few false starts this season but the signs are getting better of the team remodelling itself. The mentality and physicality is getting stronger again.

"You soon forget that after five games we had one point and were bottom of the league. So we have been climbing but we have to continue putting in performances to look after ourselves."