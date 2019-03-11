Sean Dyche says Burnley have right mentality but must cut out mistakes after Liverpool defeat

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his team have the right mentality but they must fix their mistakes.

With their 4-2 loss to Liverpool, the Clarets dropped to 17th in the Premier League and are just two points above the relegation zone.

Speaking after the third of three straight Premier League defeats, Dyche said despite their recent run of bad form, they must keep an eye on the bigger picture.

"We have got to be realistic, there were some big results for other teams yesterday. But we've had our own.

"The bigger picture was we had one point after five games in the Premier League - we were bottom. We had 12 points at 19.

"If you'd have said to me at 19 that we'd be on 30 points and have the run we've had, I would have absolutely ripped your hands off.

"We've come a long way and we continue to progress and the mentality here is right but you can't make those mistakes."

Burnley have now lost three straight games in the Premier League - against Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Liverpool

They took an early lead against Liverpool when Ashley Westwood scored direct from a corner, but the equalising goal came from a mix-up between goalkeeper Tom Heaton and centre-back James Tarkowski, handing Roberto Firmino an easy tap-in.

Dyche's side were then caught flat-footed after not clearing their lines, and Sadio Mane's first-time finish gave Liverpool a lead they did not relinquish.

With two home matches against top-half sides coming up next (Leicester and Wolves), Dyche maintains his team can perform well if they are mistake-free.

"It's not just about one game, it's about every game now but we focus on the next one, quite obviously.

"Five out of eight at home, still in good shape, and got work to do without a doubt.

"But I think if we keep showing that mentality and that resilience and knock out the errors, then we will certainly look after ourselves."