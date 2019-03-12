Aaron Lennon says he has offered mental health advice to fellow players

Aaron Lennon has revealed players have reached out to him for advice on mental health issues.

Lennon returned to football last year with Burnley after undergoing a period of treatment for a stress-related illness during his time at Everton.

Asked whether any of his fellow professionals had been in touch with him regarding their mental health, Lennon said: "I've spoken to a couple of players, yeah.

"Obviously I'm not going to name them but yeah I have spoken to a few players.

"They wanted to know what I was going through and stuff and I gave them advice on what I thought."

Lennon was the speaking during the launch of Burnley in the Community's Schools' Mental Wellbeing Project, which is part-funded by the Premier League and the Premier League and the Professional Footballers' Association,

The initiative will see Burnley FC in the Community place a psychological wellbeing practitioner in seven schools across Burnley and nearby Pendle.

Lennon added: "Everyone knows what I went through. So once they [the club] got in touch with me to be a part of this, I couldn't wait to be involved in it.

"I think it's great because it gives the kids the opportunity to speak to someone. And to have someone in the schools now, that they can go and talk to and feel comfortable with, I think is only going to benefit them."