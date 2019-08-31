Steven Defour's Burnley contract terminated by mutual consent

Steven Defour joined Burnley in 2016 from Anderlecht

Burnley have terminated the contract of midfielder Steven Defour by mutual consent.

The Premier League side say they have allowed the 31-year-old to end his time at Turf Moor so he can return to Belgium for family reasons.

Defour still had 10 months remaining on his Burnley contract having signed from Anderlecht in 2016.

Manager Sean Dyche said: "Steven has worked really hard throughout the summer to get back to full fitness and has made excellent progress.

"We were looking forward to him playing some part for us later in the season, but for family reasons it is more appropriate for him to return to Belgium.

"We always put the welfare of a player first and hopefully by returning home he can resolve these issues and get the chance to resume his career nearer to his family home.

"Despite his bad luck with injuries, Steven has been an excellent player for us and a big part of our squad.

"His quality is beyond question and no-one will forget the key role he played in the first half of the 2017/18 season, when we laid the foundations to finish seventh in the Premier League and qualify for Europe."

Defour made 51 appearances during his three-year stay at Turf Moor, scoring two goals.