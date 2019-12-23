Burnley's team of the decade: Michael Duff's verdict

Former Burnley defender Michael Duff - who made almost 400 appearances for the club between 2004-16 - has selected his Clarets team of the decade in a 4-4-2 formation.

Read on to find out which current England player doesn't make the cut...

The pundit's verdict: In goal...

Nick Pope is doing great things now but Tom Heaton has to be between the sticks just because of his longevity. He was captain and made such huge strides, winning two promotions as well.

In defence...

Kieran Trippier is the obvious choice at right-back. He was so influential in our first promotion and played a big part in getting us where he did. Jason Shackell was my best central-defensive partner, Michael Keane is a great player and has gone on to play for England, but I have to go for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as the centre-backs.

Mee started at left-back and played there until I was rested and then I never got back in! I'd only put myself sixth on that list of five! At left-back it has to be Stephen Ward.

In midfield...

In terms of central midfielders, there has been no one better than Steven Defour in terms of quality but injuries held him back. Dean Marney was a huge part of our two promotions and then Jack Cork has taken Burnley to the next level and won England caps.

Out wide Dwight McNeil has unbelievable potential. Michael Kightly and George Boyd were great for us, but Scott Arfield in particular was excellent. He came in for nothing and was a big part of establishing ourselves in the Premier League.

I struggled to make up my mind between Kightly and Boyd, so I'll go for Johann Berg Gudmundsson!

In attack...

There have been a few decent strikers there this decade. The partnership there now between Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood is great, and Barnes has been huge for the club, helping get us promoted and then being a massive part of what has happened since.

Jay Rodriguez has so much quality and there were big, big clubs in for him before he got injuries at Southampton but Danny Ings was unplayable at times in training. The year we got relegated it was like playing against the best kid in the school playground, it was embarrassing at times! He is an unbelievable talent who has also suffered with injury.

Michael Duff's Burnley team of the decade:

Heaton; Trippier, Mee, Tarkowski, Ward; Marney, Cork, Arfield, Gudmundsson; Barnes, Ings.

