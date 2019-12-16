Burnley chief executive David Baldwin appointed EFL chief executive

David Baldwin has left Burnley to join the EFL

Burnley chief executive David Baldwin will leave the club at the end of the season to take over as CEO at the EFL.

Baldwin joined the Clarets as chief operating officer in 2014 before being appointed chief executive in 2015.

He has since overseen a major off-field transformation at the club, with Burnley winning the Championship title in 2016 to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

This led to Baldwin being awarded Premier League CEO of the Year in 2018 by FC Business Magazine.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my spell as chief cxecutive at Burnley," he said.

"Together, we have enjoyed one of most successful spells in the club's recent history and I am proud to have played some part in that.

"However, the role of CEO at the EFL is something I feel is the right move for me at this point in my life and I am now looking forward to the new challenge."

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick added: "I would like to place on record our thanks to David for his contribution to the club.

"He has proved to be a superb appointment and helped move the club forwards.

"It has been a pleasure working alongside him and along with all the directors and staff, we wish him well in his new role."

"We are pleased to welcome David Baldwin to the EFL," EFL chairman Rick Parry said.

"David has a deep and thorough understanding of the game in this country; he joins us with direct experience of running Clubs in the Premier League and the EFL, with an excellent reputation and proven ability to build and grow relationships.

"David was the outstanding candidate in a strong field. With his strong leadership skills and enthusiasm for League football, I have no doubt that we have found the right person to lead the organisation.

"It is quite clear from talking to David that he is excited to be joining the League and relishing the challenge ahead."

Burnley will begin the search for a new CEO immediately, with Garlick taking the role of executive chairman going forward.