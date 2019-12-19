Burnley boss Sean Dyche enjoying Peter Crouch's audio books

Sean Dyche has no plans to bring Peter Crouch back to Turf Moor

Sean Dyche has joked that Peter Crouch should stick to his new media career instead of thinking about an unlikely January return to Burnley.

Crouch, 38, only finished his career with Dyche's side in the summer, and the Clarets boss was asked in jest if he could make another comeback next month.

Dyche replied that he has been enjoying the audio books of Crouch's new autobiography and has not thought twice about his impact on a short-term deal from Stoke last season.

"He tells me [the lift in our form towards the end of last season] it's all down to him - [he] only played about seven minutes!" Dyche joked.

In truth, Crouch played a total of 83 minutes, and has since carved out a promising career in the media.

Dyche said: "I've got to be honest, I'm listening to his second book on the audio book and I think it's fantastic.

Crouch left Stoke to join Burnley last season

"I think it's a nice balance, bit of banter, bit of stories of the past, but also a good reflection of his playing career and the balance that he found, different tactical situations, really enjoyed his view on set-pieces and the importance of [them].

"I would suggest, I don't think he needs to come back here, he'll be alright."

In terms of Burnley's plans in January, Dyche has effectively shut the door on a number of players leaving Turf Moor due to the squad's ongoing injury problems, with the likes of Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, Ben Gibson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all doubts for their next game at Bournemouth.

"We're not, at this stage, thinking of anyone going out because we carry a small squad," he said. "Six key injuries is a lot for us to carry and that did stretch us to the bare minimum.

"That is coming back now, we are getting people fit, but it is tricky to find people what they want, but equally what we need - that's a tricky balance."