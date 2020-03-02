Burnley go green as part of club initiative

0:12 Burnley's Evergreen initiative sees a tree planted for every green kit sold Burnley's Evergreen initiative sees a tree planted for every green kit sold

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor and forward Jay Rodriguez met with fans as part of the club’s Evergreen initiative.

Two-thousand trees are being planted for every green kit sold, seen in their Southampton clash in February. Five hundred trees are being planted at Burnley's Community outdoor facility, with the rest of the trees being given to fans.

Taylor said: "It's good for the community and environment and obviously linked to the sales of shirts. For every shirt sold they're planting a tree. We've just come down, me and Jay [Rodriguez], to help hand them out to whoever's available and wants them.

"It's becoming a huge part of the world now and everyone's taking more and more notice of it, the harms of what's happening so it's great. It's good for the club to be connecting with the community.

"The club's a huge part of this town and so for them to broadcast the message and get it across, people are going to take note and obviously it's a good turnout today."

From flirting with relegation just a month ago to vying for European places, Burnley will go into their next match against a struggling Tottenham with the chance of leapfrogging Jose Mourinho's side.

"For us it is a good time to play them. Obviously they've got a few injuries to key players and they're lacking in the forward department. We're at home and we'll fancy our chances," Taylor said.

"You do want to play against the best players but obviously with [Harry Kane] not playing is a huge advantage to us.

"It's gone from speaking of relegation to speaking about Europe. It's just great to be spoken about in that category. There's some good top teams around us. Obviously Spurs are in the mix so if we can come away with a win Saturday who knows. There's a long way to go yet."