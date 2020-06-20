Aaron Lennon will leave Burnley on June 30 after rejecting short-term deal to complete season

Aaron Lennon will leave Burnley when his contract expires on June 30 after rejecting an offer to stay until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old winger, who signed for the Clarets from Everton in January 2018, will then explore what is on offer to him for the next stage of his career.

Burnley also have Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley and Joe Hart out of contract and there are growing concerns at Turf Moor that they will also fail to agree at least short-term extensions to stay on into July.

"It's in the balance at the moment and we'll see where we are in the coming days," Dyche said this week, as his side get ready to face Manchester City in the Premier League restart.

Lennon has made only four Premier League starts this season and 12 more appearances off the bench, without scoring.

The ex-England international has played 55 times under boss Sean Dyche since a switch from Goodison Park, where he moved from a long spell at Tottenham in 2015.