Burnley's Ben Mee and Jack Cork likely to miss rest of season

Ben Mee and Jack Cork are likely to miss the rest of the season through injury, Burnley manager Sean Dyche says.

Burnley captain Mee missed the Clarets' 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in their last match with a thigh strain, while Cork sustained an ankle problem at Crystal Palace and could require minor surgery.

Dyche admitted he is having to juggle the demands of getting through the remainder of the season while nursing injuries, revealing the double setback ahead of their trip to West Ham on Wednesday.

Mee (centre) and Cork (right) should be in contention for the beginning of next season, according to Dyche

"I think Jack is going to need minor surgery it looks like - I will find out more today - and Ben Mee we've got it scanned, we know what it is, it's just now settling it down and getting it going again," Dyche said.

"With such a short period now for the games, it is unlikely them two are going to make up the games. With Corky and Ben I am not envisaging at this moment that it rolls into next season, I think they will be fit and well."

Burnley face a West Ham side next who have picked up four points from their last two matches to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Burnley travel to a West Ham side who beat Chelsea in their last home match

Dyche was quick to highlight that Burnley's stretched resources have coincided with a solid run of their own since the restart last month, with two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

The Burnley manager also insisted they will not feel sorry for themselves and believes losing key first-team players could have happened at worse times during the season, with Burnley having already passed the 40 points mark.

"It is one of them unfortunate things, let's face it it could have come at a time when we weren't in the shape we are in," Dyche said.

"You can quickly forget we are at 46 points, our second-highest total we have ever had in the Premier League.

"We have achieved that so far with these challenges. If these challenges would have come before we had a good run of seven without defeat then things could have been different.

"These injuries and different challenges have come at a time when we have got good points on the table so there is a balance to the situation.

"Forty-six points at this stage is no mean feat for clubs like ourselves."