Dwight McNeil: Juventus, Leicester, AC Milan, Wolves eye Burnley winger

Dwight McNeil is being tracked by a number of clubs - including some in Europe

Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs in pursuit of Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

The 20-year-old started every Premier League game for Burnley last season, playing all but 75 minutes of top-flight football as the Clarets finished tenth.

Leicester's interest is long-held with Brendan Rodgers keen to add a talented left-footed winger to his ranks alongside Ayoze Perez, Demarai Gray and Marc Albrighton who are all right-footed.

Only Harvey Barnes is a natural fit on the left wing - and McNeil fits Leicester's profile for new players perfectly - young, strong character and a desire to improve.

So that with good coaching, and his value in the market is likely to increase.

Wolves, too, think that McNeil would be a valuable addition as Nuno Espírito Santo moves to improve the depth of attacking options in his small squad.

The 20-year-old scored two goals and provided six assists last season

The ACL injury to Jonny has reduced Wolves' options on the left-hand side and McNeil would offer an alternative.

Sean Dyche said in March that there would be much more hype around McNeil if he was playing for a more "fashionable" club, and went on to say that - while Burnley have no need to sell - the "natural economics" of football mean it might be hard to turn down a big offer from a top side.

McNeil is Burnley born and bred, but his performances have impressed some of the biggest clubs on the continent too.

The interest from Milan and Juventus follows a trend of European clubs being attracted to some of the best young, English talent.

Last season, McNeil became the youngest player since Raheem Sterling to reach 10 Premier League assists - he managed six in total, and two goals, in his breakthrough campaign.

McNeil's versatility is a big part of his appeal. This season he has shown a willingness to work back and defend, and has proved he's comfortable playing wide right, wide left, or through the middle.

