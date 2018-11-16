Norwich defender Grant Hanley signs new contract until 2023

Grant Hanley has made 40 appearances for Norwich since joining the club in 2017

Grant Hanley has signed a new contract with Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich City, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Hanley initially joined on a four-year deal from Newcastle in 2017 and has since gone on to make 40 appearances for the Canaries.

The 26-year-old centre-back is now looking forward to a long future at Carrow Road after being named club captain at the start of the season.

"I'm over the moon. When I first heard it might happen I was buzzing and I just wanted to get it done as soon as I could," Hanley told Norwich's website.

3:39 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Millwall Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Millwall

"From the moment I walked in the door I felt so welcome, everyone around the place from the staff, the fans and the players have been absolutely brilliant, and not just to me but with my girlfriend as well.

"She has really settled in and is enjoying living in Norwich which is a big thing for us, so we are over the moon that we can get that bit of security and be here for even longer."

Hanley has been out of action since suffering a quadricep injury against rivals Ipswich on September 2.

The Scotland international is keen to return to first-team action as quickly as possible with Norwich pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Hanley was made club captain at the start of the season

"It has been really frustrating, and I had an injury pre-season as well which set me back a bit," he added.

"The most frustrating thing was that I felt like I was just getting back to match sharpness and then I got another injury. It's not ideal but it happens in football.

"And the lads are flying so sometimes that makes it even more frustrating because you want to be part of it. But I've just got to keep my mind clear and I'm working hard to get back."

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says Hanley fully deserves his new contract despite his recent injury struggles.

Daniel Farke says Hanley fully deserves his new contract

"It's brilliant news during this international break and Grant has proved a lot in the recent months and also last season how important he can be for us," said Farke.

"Sadly, it's a bit of a tricky season for him as he missed pre-season and has been out for eight weeks, but I think it's a brilliant sign of the support of the club and the fact that he wants to sign a new contract shows how much he appreciates playing in the yellow shirt.

"It's no coincidence we decided to give him the captain's armband at the beginning of the season because he is a big leader and is always there with a great attitude and big fighting will for this club."