Emi Buendia's incredible flick for Norwich's third goal against Hull
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 13/03/19 11:02pm
An Emi Buendia double, including a stunning flick and another from Marco Stiepermann, saw Norwich return to the top of the Championship with victory over Hull.
The Canaries were dominant throughout the 3-2 win with their impressive attacking speed and fluidity encapsulated in Buendia's second goal of the night.
With the game finely poised at 2-1 after Marc Pugh had halved the deficit for Hull on the stroke of half-time, a long ball over the top searched out Argentine Buendia.
He then produced an audacious flick-on to find team-mate Teemu Pukki who then backheeled for Buendia to coolly make it 3-1 from a tight angle.
Watch the spectacular piece of skill in the video above.