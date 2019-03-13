Emi Buendia's incredible flick for Norwich's third goal against Hull

0:52 Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia produced an outrageous piece of skill moments before scoring a delightful third in the Canaries' game against Hull City. Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia produced an outrageous piece of skill moments before scoring a delightful third in the Canaries' game against Hull City.

An Emi Buendia double, including a stunning flick and another from Marco Stiepermann, saw Norwich return to the top of the Championship with victory over Hull.

The Canaries were dominant throughout the 3-2 win with their impressive attacking speed and fluidity encapsulated in Buendia's second goal of the night.

With the game finely poised at 2-1 after Marc Pugh had halved the deficit for Hull on the stroke of half-time, a long ball over the top searched out Argentine Buendia.

He then produced an audacious flick-on to find team-mate Teemu Pukki who then backheeled for Buendia to coolly make it 3-1 from a tight angle.

Watch the spectacular piece of skill in the video above.