Norwich boss Daniel Farke says Premier League promotion would be 'extraordinary'

Leaders Norwich have won their last five games in the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says it would be "extraordinary" and "sensational" to achieve Premier League promotion this season.

Farke left his role in charge of Borussia Dortmund reserves to take charge of the Canaries at the start of 2017/18, guiding them to a 14th-placed finish, and has now led them to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with nine games left.

Norwich have won their last five games and travel to relegation-fighting Rotherham on Saturday - and the 42-year-old German said that his side, who were not fancied by bookmakers in the summer, are not feeling any pressure.

Daniel Farke left his role with Borussia Dortmund reserves to take charge of the Canaries

"If we were to be promoted it would be that we have reached something extraordinary," Farke said on Friday. "We are greedy to create something sensational.

"We don't feel any pressure because we know we are in a brilliant position. The less games you have the more realistic it is but we know it would mean reaching something really extraordinary.

"Over the next nine matches we want to stick to our plan and our style of football. I want us to be brave, to play aggressive football, to dominate possession and play our style.

"The best thing is to concentrate on going further on with the hard work and the results will come automatically."

4:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Hull

Farke insists that he is not focused on promotion rivals Leeds and Sheffiled United - who are two and four points behind his side at the top of the table respectively - with the second and third-placed teams meeting at Elland Road on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Leeds vs Sheff Utd Live on

"I don't mind what happens at Elland Road because it's unpredictable what it means for the final table," he added. "We can't influence this situation and we are just focused on our Rotherham game.

"These three clubs are in the best position [Norwich, Leeds and Sheffield United], but I still know West Brom have the quality to add several wins in a row and we have to travel to Middlesbrough soon and they are capable of winning a home game."