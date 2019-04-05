Christoph Zimmermann says Norwich are feeling no extra pressure

Christoph Zimmermann says his team-mates should enjoy the run-in

Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann insists the players are not feeling the pressure of being the front-runners for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Canaries are five points clear of second-placed Leeds and Saturday's lunchtime match at home to managerless QPR, live on Sky Sports Football, gives them the opportunity to extend that advantage before their rivals kick off.

Daniel Farke's side have lost just once in the league since the turn of the year to make them the team to beat, but Zimmermann does not think that has impacted on the squad.

Daniel Farke's side are seven points clear of third-placed Sheffield United

"It doesn't seem to me like there is any extra pressure. I hope all the players feel the way I feel. The situation we've created is something we should enjoy," he told canaries.co.uk.

"If we keep performing like we have done recently, we will get the benefits."

Opponents QPR are at the opposite end of the scale, with just one league win since Boxing Day, resulting in Steve McClaren being sacked this week.

Caretaker-manager John Eustace will be in charge at Carrow Road, but Zimmermann still believes they will provide a tough test for his side on Saturday.

"That has definitely made the task harder. Everyone will be desperate to show who the manager will be for the next season that they should be the players he should play," he added.