Steven Naismith released by Norwich along with Ivo Pinto, Matt Jarvis and Yanic Wildschut

Steven Naismith was a Norwich player for three-and-a-half years

Norwich have released four players following their promotion to the Premier League, including Scotland international Steven Naismith.

The 32-year-old forward joined the Canaries from Everton in 2016, but did not feature at all during their promotion campaign and was loaned to Hearts in January.

He scored 14 goals in 27 games during his time back in Scotland but it was not enough to persuade Daniel Farke to hand him a new deal.

Norwich have also released Ivo Pinto, Matt Jarvis and Yanic Wildschut.

Pinto made just five appearances for Norwich this campaign and has already agreed a move to former club Dinamo Zagreb next season.

Jarvis did not feature for Norwich during the first half of the season and joined Walsall on loan in January. Wildschut spent the season on loan at Bolton, scoring twice in 18 games.

Norwich have also chosen to exercise the option to extend Todd Cantwell's contract by a further 12 months.