Ben Godfrey signs new four-year deal with Norwich

Ben Godfrey has committed his future to Norwich

Norwich City have confirmed Ben Godfrey has signed a new four-year contract, with a club-option for a further year.

Godfrey has made 42 appearances for Norwich since joining from York City in January 2016, including 31 during last season's Championship title-winning campaign.

The 21-year-old only signed a new three-year deal last summer but has been rewarded for his excellent performances last season.

"I'm delighted to commit my future to such a great club with ambitions and goals similar to mine in terms of staying at the highest level and I'm looking forward to next season," Godfrey told the club's official website.

"There's only so long you can go without a ball at your feet before you get a little bit bored. I miss the boys, I miss training every day and I miss the atmosphere around the training ground. I'm now looking forward to getting back to working hard."

Norwich face a daunting visit to Anfield to play Liverpool on August 9, live on Sky Sports, in their first game back in the Premier League, but Godfrey is looking forward to the challenge.

"I think we can all look forward to it. It will be a great atmosphere at Anfield and it's a team that I dreamt of playing against as a young boy," Godfrey added.

"We are all looking forward to it and we'll give it 110 per cent and hopefully come away with some points."

