Daniel Farke: The full package philosophy behind Norwich's Premier League return

Daniel Farke talks to Tubes from Soccer AM

Daniel Farke has taken Norwich from mid-table in the Championship to the big time in the Premier League in just two seasons.

Ahead of champions Manchester City's visit to Carrow Road on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - he sat down with Tubes from Soccer AM to shed light on the fundamental principles behind his success at Norwich…

Norwich vs Man City Live on

Farke's philosophy

When you want to be a good coach you have to have the full package, that's for sure. I don't believe that you always have to punish or instil fear into players like the old days.

Players need trust, they are human beings and only in comfortable surroundings will you bring better performances. We try always to create situations where the players feel comfortable.

They know I will always back them and protect, especially in public, but in the dressing room we can be unbelievably honest or have situations where we don't discuss anything and it's a monologue. That's what you have to do as a coach.

1:27 Norwich are facing a serious injury crisis ahead of facing Manchester City but Daniel Farke has promised they will not 'park the bus' Norwich are facing a serious injury crisis ahead of facing Manchester City but Daniel Farke has promised they will not 'park the bus'

Norwich is the place to be

Each and every head coach has their own ideas and philosophy. This club had a clear picture of what I would bring, and I was aware of what Norwich City means. I decided to sign here because I'm fully convinced this club is where I want to be.

We had to create a turnaround and a new philosophy of how to work and play and it wasn't easy. I don't believe in fortune, I believe is working hard and that is what has paid off.

Farke lifts the Sky Bet EFL Championship trophy as Norwich City are crowned champions

As a head coach you need a strong leadership group behind you and that is exactly what we have with Stuart Webber and our board, we know exactly what direction we want to head and what is possible. We are not naive but realistic about what we can achieve, and we try to work on it.

Delighted with development

We are happy to bring this club back to Premier League level. It's been a quick turnaround under financial pressure and, of course, we are delighted with the development.

It's important to be content with what we have achieved but also to stay greedy and go further on.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!