Tim Krul knee injury a concern for Norwich, admits Daniel Farke

0:36 Norwich manager Daniel Farke admits he is "pretty concerned" after Tim Krul sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Manchester United Norwich manager Daniel Farke admits he is "pretty concerned" after Tim Krul sustained a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Manchester United

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says he is concerned by the knee injury goalkeeper Tim Krul sustained in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

Krul saved two VAR-awarded United penalties during the Premier League defeat at Carrow Road and made a handful of other impressive saves to keep the Canaries in the match.

The 31-year-old completed the entire 90 minutes but Farke revealed he would need to have an assessment after he "overstretched" his knee in the second half.

"Tim is great. During the whole season, he (has put in great performances, he has great character and is a great leader," Farke said.

"I am pretty concerned because of his injury - he overstretched his knee. Thank god he could finish the game but we have to wait right now for the assessment tomorrow.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Norwich in the Premier League

"I hope it's not too bad. He was pretty concerned because it was his knee where he had this ACL (problem). I hope it is not too bad because we can't have any more injuries.

"We have to wait for what the doctor says. I hope it's not too bad."

Krul suffered an ACL injury around the same knee during his time at Newcastle in 2015, which kept him out for almost an entire season.

Norwich travel to face Brighton in their next league match on Saturday, with games at home to Watford and away to Everton to follow in November.