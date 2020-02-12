Norwich City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Alexander Tettey agrees new Norwich contract

Watch Norwich vs Liverpool on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off is at 5.30pm

Last Updated: 12/02/20 7:04pm

Alexander Tettey is still a mainstay of the Norwich line-up
Alexander Tettey is still a mainstay of the Norwich line-up

Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Norway international is Norwich's longest-serving player, having been at Carrow Road since 2012 and his new deal means he will be staying until at least the summer of 2021.

Tettey told the Norwich website: "It's massive for me. It feels so good to be in Norwich and my family are happy.

Norwich vs Liverpool

February 15, 2020, 5:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"When my family is happy, I'm happy. I have been for many years since I've been here, so it's nothing new to me, but it's a very big and positive thing for me.
2:43
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Newcastle and Norwich in the Premier League
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the goalless draw between Newcastle and Norwich in the Premier League

"I do give advice whenever it's necessary, but you don't want to be on the young players all the time, because you have to give them some room to grow and learn themselves.

Tettey was on target against Sheffield United earlier this season
Tettey was on target against Sheffield United earlier this season

"All the senior guys do give advice.

"There have been a few ups and downs throughout my time, but Wembley was a standout moment [play-off final 2015], as was winning the Championship trophy in 2019."

Also See:

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "We're totally delighted and happy that Alex has committed himself to be a part of our group. It's a great decision for both parties.

"Alex is a fully accepted leader in our group and a role model for our younger players, and the quality of his performances have been really important."

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK