Alexander Tettey agrees new Norwich contract

Alexander Tettey is still a mainstay of the Norwich line-up

Norwich midfielder Alexander Tettey has signed a one-year contract extension.

The Norway international is Norwich's longest-serving player, having been at Carrow Road since 2012 and his new deal means he will be staying until at least the summer of 2021.

Tettey told the Norwich website: "It's massive for me. It feels so good to be in Norwich and my family are happy.

"When my family is happy, I'm happy. I have been for many years since I've been here, so it's nothing new to me, but it's a very big and positive thing for me.

"I do give advice whenever it's necessary, but you don't want to be on the young players all the time, because you have to give them some room to grow and learn themselves.

Tettey was on target against Sheffield United earlier this season

"All the senior guys do give advice.

"There have been a few ups and downs throughout my time, but Wembley was a standout moment [play-off final 2015], as was winning the Championship trophy in 2019."

Head coach Daniel Farke said: "We're totally delighted and happy that Alex has committed himself to be a part of our group. It's a great decision for both parties.

"Alex is a fully accepted leader in our group and a role model for our younger players, and the quality of his performances have been really important."