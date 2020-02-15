Justin Fashanu: Norwich City supporters mark anniversary of club legend's wondergoal

Detail from the new Justin Fashanu banner unveiled by Norwich City fans on Saturday (artwork by David Shenton)

Norwich fans unveiled a special banner on Saturday to mark the 40th anniversary of club legend Justin Fashanu's wondergoal against Liverpool.

Fashanu scored the sensational flick and volley in a First Division game at Carrow Road in February 1980 which Liverpool ended up winning 5-3. The strike went on to be named Goal of the Season and has become part of Norwich folklore.

The banner was unfurled in the River End at Carrow Road before kick-off against Liverpool

The striker is also known for being the first male professional footballer to have come out as gay in Britain, and one of few worldwide ever to do so. Fashanu shared his story publicly in 1990, and continued to play league football in both England and Scotland for several years. Tragically, he died by suicide in 1998; Wednesday next week would have been his 59th birthday.

The 20-metre long banner commissioned by Norwich's LGBT supporters group Proud Canaries, working with fellow fans Along Come Norwich and the Barclay End Norwich, was unfurled at the River End of Carrow Road shortly before kick-off in the Premier League match against Liverpool, which the visitors went on to win 1-0.

The vivid wording on the banner drawn by cartoonist and artist David Shenton describes the pass sequence that started with Kevin Bond and finished with the sweet flick and left-footed volley that sent the ball past Ray Clemence.

Fashanu began his career at Norwich, making his debut at the age of 17, and went on to play for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Brighton, Torquay and several other clubs

Shenton said: "Two years ago, I drew a massive artwork for Norwich Pride of LGBT+ icons nominated by the community.

"The most-voted-for person was Justin Fashanu - a man so treasured in this city especially by the football club for his artistry as a player, and by the LGBT+ community for his courage in not hiding who he was."

A special Justin Fashanu display in the River End today. @di_ceee and @proudcanaries need your help with the banner, please arrive early if you want to assist.

The founder of Proud Canaries, Di Cunningham, added: "I'm overwhelmed that Justin still has such an important place in the hearts of Norwich fans - and that connection helps make this club super-inclusive.

"Huge credit too to the club for their ongoing commitment to equality, and in offering the flexibility and assistance to ensure that these fantastic displays of support can happen."