Norwich 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

Teemu Pukki has been one of Norwich's standout performers this season

From hat-trick heroes to chief creators, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Norwich's 2019/20 season.

Brilliant Buendia

Buendia (left) is congratulated after creating a goal for Todd Cantwell

It has not all been doom and gloom as far as the Canaries are concerned this season, with Emiliano Buendia one player in particular to have shone for the relegation strugglers.

In fact, of those to have played a minimum of five top-flight matches this campaign, only Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (4.01) has made more chances per game than the Argentine (3.26) this season.

Attack-minded Canaries

There is no doubt that Daniel Farke's men have found it tough on their return to the top flight this campaign.

However, one thing that cannot be said of the side currently sitting bottom of the table is they do not like to give it a go in games, with Norwich having averaged 16.6 minutes when leading matches this season, more than sixth-placed Wolves (13.3 mins) in fact.

An unwanted record

The Canaries have enjoyed two vastly contrasting campaigns this season and last - last time around as Farke's team won promotion back to the Premier League, they won a whopping 24 points from losing position.

However, this season the bottom-placed side are currently the only team in the top flight not to not picked up a single one.

Norwich's travel bug

Norwich have certainly found it hard scoring goals this season, particularly away from home, where the strugglers have managed to hit the back of the net just six times.

And that paltry total is actually two fewer than the current record held by Derby, who netted just eight goals on their travels in the 2007-08 campaign - although Norwich still have four more away games to play this season to beat that unwanted record.

Perfect Pukki

Pukki scored a brilliant hat-trick against Newcastle back in August

Teemu Pukki has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League for the struggling Canaries, including netting a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 home win over Newcastle back in August.

And that means the Finland international is the only player outside of the current top four to score three or more goals in a Premier League game this season.

