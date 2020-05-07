Norwich confident of keeping Ondrej Duda on loan if Premier League return spills into July

Ondrej Duda's loan deal expires on June 30

Norwich are confident of keeping Ondrej Duda for the rest of the Premier League campaign if it spills over into July, following talks with Hertha Berlin.

The Slovakia midfielder has impressed since joining in January but his loan deal expires on June 30 and there is no option to make the move permanent.

Hertha are said to be content for the player to stay and the Canaries are hopeful he remains as keen to see out the campaign, as they fight to stay in the Premier League if and when the season resumes.

Duda joined on loan from Hertha Berlin in January having fallen out of favour with previous boss Jurgen Klinsmann

Duda is expected to join the rest of the Norwich squad if they return to training later this month, as the Premier League and its clubs attempt to plan for a safe return to games in June.

Duda's team-mate Sam Byram said this week he would be happy to return to action next month, as long as it was deemed safe to do so by club medics.

"Doctors at football clubs know a lot more than me, and if they're happy for us to return to playing, then I don't see why it would be up to me to refuse," he said.

Duda, who has 36 caps and five goals for his country, has made seven appearances in the Premier League since the switch, having fallen out of favour with previous Hertha boss Jurgen Klinsmann.