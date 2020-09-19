Max Aarons: Barcelona fail in loan bid for Norwich City player

Max Aarons impressed for Norwich last season in the Premier League

Barcelona have failed in an attempt to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City on loan.

It is believed the England Under 21 right-back had already agreed personal terms with La Liga giants.

However, the deal broke down as Norwich were not prepared to let him go due to the fact there was no obligation to buy at the end of the deal.

The 20-year-old impressed last season for the Canaries, despite their relegation straight back to the Sky Bet Championship, playing 40 times for them in all competitions.

Earlier in the transfer window Aarons was also linked with Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona will now try to sign their second choice Sergino Dest from Ajax as new boss Ronald Koeman continues to rebuild the side.

