Dimitris Giannoulis: Norwich to sign Greece international left-back on loan ahead of possible £6.2m move

Norwich are set to sign Greece international left-back Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK.

The 25-year-old is on the verge of completing an initial loan move until the end of the season.

A deal has been agreed with PAOK that includes an obligation to buy the player for around £6.2m if top-of-the-table Norwich are promoted.

Giannoulis, whom the club's scouting department have tracked for some time, is in the country and has already passed a medical.

Sky Sports News reported in December that the Canaries were lining up left-back options amid doubts over the fitness of on-loan Villarreal left-back Xavi Quintilla.

However, the Spaniard, who currently has Covid-19, is expected to remain with the club after recently returning to the bench following a hip problem.

