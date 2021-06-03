Norwich City dominate PFA Championship Team of the Year

Championship title winners Norwich City dominate the PFA Team of the Year with six players featuring.

Daniel Farke guided the side to an impressive 97 points last season with Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Emiliano Buendia, Oliver Skipp (on loan from Tottenham) and Teemu Pukki all included in the peer-led accolade.

Joining them are three players from Brentford's successful play-off winning side - Ethan Pinnock and Rico Henry joined by Ivan Toney whose 31 league goals during the 2020/21 campaign seeing a new Championship record.

Rounding out the starting XI are Reading midfielder Michael Olise and Blackburn Rovers' Adam Armstrong.

PFA CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM OF THE YEAR

Tim Krul (Norwich City); Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Rico Henry (Brentford); Emiliano Buendía (Norwich City), Michael Olise (Reading), Oliver Skipp (Norwich, on loan from Tottenham); Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City)

Prolific duo make PFA League One team

Image: Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 31 goals in 45 league appearances as Posh won automatic promotion to the Championship

In League One, 30-goal striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been rewarded for a landmark season with Peterborough by being named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

The 26-year-old plundered 31 goals in 45 league appearances as Posh won automatic promotion to the Championship and has been recognised by his peers in the divisional team.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who scored 25 goals, is also named in the team along with team-mate Aiden McGeady as the Black Cats were defeated play-off semi-finalists.

Champions Hull, who returned to the second tier at the first time of asking, have four representatives, with Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks all getting voted in for excellent seasons.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who captained Blackpool to play-off glory, is named in the team, with Lincoln duo Lewis Montsma and Jorge Grant and Oxford midfielder Rob Atkinson.

PFA LEAGUE ONE TEAM OF THE YEAR

Chris Maxwell (Blackpool); Callum Elder (Hull City), Lewis Coyle (Hull City), Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City), Robert Atkinson (Oxford United); Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), George Honeyman (Hull City), Jorge Grant (Lincoln City); Charlie Wyke (Sunderland), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Mallik Wilks (Hull City)

Vaughan celebrates retirement with League Two honour

Image: James Vaughan signed off his playing career by being included in the PFA League Two Team of the Year

Meanwhile, James Vaughan celebrated his retirement by being named in the League Two PFA team of the year.

The 32-year-old former Everton striker called time on his career at the end of the 2020/21 season, despite scoring 18 goals in 29 league games for Tranmere.

That form was enough to see him voted into the divisional team by his peers.

Players from promotion-winning sides Cheltenham, Cambridge and Bolton make up the bulk of the side, with seven representatives.

Champions Cheltenham have Ben Tozer and William Boyle named in the XI, with Cambridge's Kyle Knoyle, Wes Hoolahan and 34-goal Paul Mullin also in.

Defender Ricardo Santos and striker Eoin Doyle, who scored 19 goals, represent Bolton.

Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, Newport's Josh Sheehan and Matt Jay of Exeter were also voted in.

PFA LEAGUE TWO TEAM OF THE YEAR

Vaclav Hladky (Salford City); Ben Tozer (Cheltenham Town), Kyle Knoyle (Cambridge United), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), William Boyle (Cheltenham Town); Josh Sheehan (Newport County), Matt Jay (Exeter City), Wes Hoolahan (Cambridge United); Eoin Doyle (Bolton Wanderers), Paul Mullin (Cambridge United), James Vaughan (Tranmere Rovers)