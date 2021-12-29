Norwich City identify fan who allegedly aimed racist comments at Crystal Palace players

Norwich also said they were "disappointed to learn" of online racist comments directed at some of their own players; "Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour," Norwich said

Crystal Palace and Norwich City players took a knee prior to their Premier League match

Norwich have identified an individual who allegedly directed racist comments at Crystal Palace players during their Premier League game on Tuesday.

Online racist comments aimed at Norwich's own players have also been reported to Norfolk Police, the club confirmed.

Norwich said an investigation is ongoing following their 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

A Norwich statement read: "Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters. Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

"The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour. The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police.

"An individual has also been identified and an investigation is ongoing following the alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace's players. No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse.

"All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game. Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour."

