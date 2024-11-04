Borja Sainz: How confidence has turned Norwich City winger into Championship's main star

With all the talent on display in the Championship this season, not many would have expected the Spanish winger from Norwich to have become the standout star of the second tier.

But Borja Sainz has been the sensation of 2024/25, at times carrying the Canaries, at others seemingly having a goal of the season competition all on his own.

He has notched 11 goals already in just 13 appearances - at least three more than any other player. The 23-year-old is averaging a goal every 104 minutes from a wide position.

Belief has been key, or so says Sainz himself.

"I think it's all because I have more confidence," tells Sky Sports. "The last year when I came in I got injured on my second day.

"This year I was able to prepare in the summer to stay strong in the league, and I think the confidence I have is the most important thing for me.

"The work I put in last year, I think can be seen this year."

Clearly the endeavours of his 16 months so far in England are paying off. A full pre-season and an absence of injuries has made the difference, too.

Last season he impressed in fits and bursts, but he has already nearly doubled his league tally.

The departures of the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara have seen him become the key cog in the Canaries wheel, and he is flourishing with the responsibility.

And Sainz is happy with his role, and life, in Norwich.

"I'm so happy with the team, with the coach, with everything at the club," he says.

"When my family and friends come they say that the people are very nice. It's a great city and I have a real connection with the people.

"The football here is different. You can see how much people love it when you go to the stadiums you can see that in the atmosphere. The fans support when you're at home, but also when you go away. It is so helpful to the team."

Sainz acknowledges that it is his goal to play in the Premier League. But with his form so good, he is rooted very much in the now.

"I like to stay in the moment, and just do what I can right now to help the team with more goals or more assists," he says.

"The Premier League is my dream, but as I said I just think in the moment and enjoy where I am. The Championship is a great league to play in."

Anyone who loves the second tier will be hoping he sticks around for a very long time. He has been a joy.

