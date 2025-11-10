Norwich City: Russell Martin and Gary O'Neil shortlisted as Canaries search for Liam Manning's successor

Russell Martin and Gary O'Neil are among a number of targets under consideration for Norwich City as they search for a new head coach.

The Canaries sacked Liam Manning on Saturday after their 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City, which left second bottom of the Championship.

Sky Sports News understands the club are keen to open talks with former Norwich icons, Martin and O'Neil, to gauge their appetite for the job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich and Leicester

Martin was sacked by Rangers last month while O'Neil has been out of work since December last year when he left Wolves.

Norwich are hoping to appoint their new head coach before the end of the international break but would be willing to wait for the right boss.

Sporting director Ben Knapper is leading the search and will be drawing up a shortlist of candidates in the coming days.

Image: Norwich City lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Carrow Road on Saturday

How Manning's time at Carrow Road came to an end

Sky Sports News' James Savundra:

There was no obvious indication in the immediate aftermath at Carrow Road to suggest that Liam Manning's time had come to an end.

Hundreds of fans congregated outside the directors entrance following the full-time whistle. The boos and chants against the manager and sporting director Ben Knapper could be heard from inside the tunnel. Knapper walked quietly through the tunnel. But Manning still conducted his post-match media duties. In our TV interview, the soon-to-be departing head coach was downbeat but still retained hope. The press conference that followed seemed to show a dead man walking.

Manning departs having failed to pick up a single point from his seven home matches in charge - a staggering statistic for a manager who led Bristol City to the play-offs just months earlier.

Football can be defined by fine margins.

The Canaries came within inches of taking a 2-0 lead, only for a fabulous save from Asmir Begovic to deny Oscar Schwartau. Minutes later, Bobby De-Cordova Reid equalised, Norwich's game management fell apart and an unmarked Jordan James arrived inside the box to head home Leicester's injury-time winner. It would prove to be the final nail in the coffin for Manning.

In the club's annual report - released on Friday - Norwich restated their ambition to become an established Premier League club by 2028. The top flight feels a million miles away right now as the club look for yet another manager.