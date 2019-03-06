Coventry City tell EFL board they still have no home for next season

Coventry currently have a rent agreement with Wasps at the Ricoh Arena

Coventry City have told the EFL board they are yet to secure a stadium to play their home games in next season.

The EFL board met in Preston on Wednesday evening to discuss a number of issues, Coventry's future home among them.

The club currently have a rental agreement with Premiership rugby side Wasps at the Ricoh Arena and are understood to be optimistic of continuing that deal.

In a statement, the EFL said: "The EFL Board has today been appraised of the latest position of Coventry City, following an EFL request for confirmation in regard to where the Club will stage its home matches in the 2019/20 season.

"The Club is not yet in a position to provide absolute clarity of its plans, but is continuing to work with the relevant parties, as they attempt to meet the EFL's ultimate objective of ensuring they continue to play in the city of Coventry on a long term basis.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey says they will continue to work with Coventry to find a solution

"At this stage, Coventry City still face the prospect of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Clubs being convened to consider their expulsion from the League on 25 April if they are unable to satisfy the requirements in line with EFL Regulations.

"EFL Clubs would need to be notified no later than 2 April 2019 of an EGM and, in the interim period, Coventry City will be given every opportunity to develop and present a suitable solution.

"The EFL understands that it is the Club's preference to extend their stay at the Ricoh Arena for future seasons and would view this as a sensible and suitable solution to the matter."

EFL chief executive, Shaun Harvey, said: "We have today reviewed the position of Coventry City, and while we are still some distance away from having absolute confirmation, the EFL will continue to work with the Club to progress every possible avenue in order to reach an appropriate resolution."