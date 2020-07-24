Coventry to share St Andrew's again having been unable to agree Ricoh Arena deal

Coventry City will again have to groundshare at Birmingham's St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium for the 2020/21 season.

The Sky Blues, who have been promoted back to the Championship after winning the League One title, said negotiations with Wasps, the landlords of the Ricoh Arena, had broken down.

In a statement, the club blamed clauses introduced to the licence agreement by Wasps for creating a situation which would have "jeopardised" the club's future.

Coventry said: "Following months of negotiations and despite being very close to agreeing commercial conditions, the same issues that prevented a deal last season have again prevented a deal for the upcoming season.

Coventry City will be back in the Championship for the 2020/21 season

"The clauses introduced (to the licence agreement) by Wasps, for themselves and for a third-party, then added conditions that would unreasonably restrict the club ... and jeopardise its very future."

Coventry revealed this week that they have reached an agreement with the University of Warwick to provide land on which they can build a new stadium.

But in the meantime they paid tribute to both the EFL and Birmingham for facilitating the deal that will see them remain at St Andrew's for another season.

The statement added: "We would again like to thank the EFL for their understanding, help and patience with this matter, and extending Monday's deadline until today to try to help us resolve the issues.

"We would like to thank Birmingham City and their staff for their continued support in this situation.

"They were excellent to us last season, and we have no doubt that they will continue to be.

"We of course do not want to be there but have been forced again to take this action to ensure fixtures next season can be fulfilled."

An EFL spokesman said: "While the EFL remains firmly of the view that its member clubs should play in the towns and cities from which they take their name, we accept that on occasions temporary relocation may be required."