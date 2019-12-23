QPR's team of the decade
See who a QPR fan has selected as their club's team of the decade.
Last Updated: 23/12/19 2:08pm
We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.
Here, QPR fan Gobi Ranganathan gives us his selection.
Goalkeeper: Alex Smithies
As well as being a great shot-stopper, he could save penalties too.
Right-back: Darnell Furlong
One of two Furlongs that did well for the R's. Darnell came through the youth system. As well as his defensive duties, he got forward too.
Centre-back: Kaspars Gorkss
Gorkss was a solid and tough defender. Worked tirelessly and tackled hard, putting in a shift every time.
Centre-back: Nedum Onuoha
The Chief! Tough tackling, strong and dependable at the back and caused chaos going forward to set-pieces too.
Left-back: Clint Hill
Rangers' ever dependable defender who led the team to the Championship title in 2010/11.
Right-midfield: Jamie Mackie
A fans' favourite who would run through brick walls, put in the effort and scored a few goals.
Central midfield: Alejandro Faurlin
Faurlin supported the front line with some great distribution play but also helped protect the defence.
Central midfield: Joey Barton
Love him or loathe him, Barton was a player who wanted to win and got stuck in in every game.
Left-midfield: Akos Buszaky
Buszaky was skilful, worked hard, created chances and could score too. He was also a threat with free-kicks and corners.
Attacking midfielder: Adel Taraabt
The Magical Moroccan who was unplayable on his day. Single-handledly tormented teams. Unbelievably skilful.
Striker: Charlie Austin
Austin was a deadly finisher and looked to score from anywhere with either leg or his head - inside or outside the box. Lethal.