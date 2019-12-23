QPR's team of the decade

Clint Hill won the Championship with QPR in 2011 and the Championship play-offs three years later

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, QPR fan Gobi Ranganathan gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Alex Smithies

As well as being a great shot-stopper, he could save penalties too.

Right-back: Darnell Furlong

One of two Furlongs that did well for the R's. Darnell came through the youth system. As well as his defensive duties, he got forward too.

Centre-back: Kaspars Gorkss

Gorkss was a solid and tough defender. Worked tirelessly and tackled hard, putting in a shift every time.

Centre-back: Nedum Onuoha

The Chief! Tough tackling, strong and dependable at the back and caused chaos going forward to set-pieces too.

Left-back: Clint Hill

Rangers' ever dependable defender who led the team to the Championship title in 2010/11.

Right-midfield: Jamie Mackie

A fans' favourite who would run through brick walls, put in the effort and scored a few goals.

Central midfield: Alejandro Faurlin

Faurlin supported the front line with some great distribution play but also helped protect the defence.

Central midfield: Joey Barton

Love him or loathe him, Barton was a player who wanted to win and got stuck in in every game.

Left-midfield: Akos Buszaky

Buszaky was skilful, worked hard, created chances and could score too. He was also a threat with free-kicks and corners.

Attacking midfielder: Adel Taraabt

The Magical Moroccan who was unplayable on his day. Single-handledly tormented teams. Unbelievably skilful.

Striker: Charlie Austin

Austin was a deadly finisher and looked to score from anywhere with either leg or his head - inside or outside the box. Lethal.