Tottenham's Jack Clarke closing in on loan move to QPR

QPR are close to agreeing a deal to sign Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan.

The 19-year-old's preference is understood to be to join up with Mark Warburton's side along with Spurs team-mate Luke Amos, who is already on loan at Loftus Road.

Rangers appear to have seen off interest from Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Millwall among other Championship clubs.

Clarke was recalled from Leeds earlier this month after hardly featuring under Marcelo Bielsa.

He had signed for Spurs from Leeds last summer before being immediately loaned back to Elland Road.

The youngster was one of the rising stars in the Championship last season, often making an impact off the bench as Leeds chased promotion.

