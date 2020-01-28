QPR turn to Tottenham's Troy Parrot on loan after Nahki Wells returns to Burnley

QPR are interested in a loan deal for Tottenham's Troy Parrott, as manager Mark Warburton suggested on Tuesday they are backing away from trying to sign Nahki Wells from Burnley on a permanent deal.

Warburton says the west London club are "not in a position to match some of the big bids being put forward by other clubs" and that "if it's outside of our league, we have to move on".

Wells was recalled from his loan at Loftus Road amid talks over a permanent move to Bristol City, although Burnley boss Sean Dyche is considering keeping and playing the striker.

Warburton said on Tuesday: "He's Burnley's player, he has 18 months of a contract left to run. I know Sean very well and, quite rightly, they're going to call him back and see what happens.

"There's obviously interested parties because he's scoring goals. I understand the interest but also, from Nahki's point of view, you've got to appreciate how much happiness and the environment is worth to you.

"We're not going to be in a position at QPR to go and match some of the big bids being put forward by other clubs. Financial Fair Play and where we are, we have to be sensible - but that's just life.

"We can't be moaning at the situation. We know where we are. The club's making rapid strides to get everything sorted financially, which we are with good foundations.

"But if it's outside of our league we have to move on. Do we want Nahki? Absolutely, he's a great guy to work with and has had a hugely positive impact, is well-liked by the squad and staff alike, and has been very good for us.

"But as I say, it's been two way and I hope very much that that can continue. I was very blunt and open with Nahki; that we're more than delighted with his contribution but, likewise, he's in a really good place, the environment is suiting him and he's thriving accordingly."

The 17-year-old Parrott is set to be allowed out by Spurs for more first-team games, although the club would like him to sign a new contract before doing so, with Charlton Athletic also keen amid Lyle Taylor's uncertain future.

There has also been interest from at least one club abroad in Parrott, who has not managed to break into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans despite an injury to Harry Kane, and Warburton is already nurturing the talent of two Spurs youngsters on loan in Luke Amos and Jack Clarke.

Tottenham also want to add another new striker on loan themselves before Friday's deadline, with talks held for AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek and interest in Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

