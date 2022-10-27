QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League

When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no.

But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves.

It was a pretty bold move, but one Beale felt he needed to take after convincing so many others to buy into his plans.

"I'd only been a manager for four months," Beale tells Sky Sports of his decision. "Sixteen games at that point, and I was really enjoying it. I'd persuaded a lot of people to come here to the club, in terms of players and staff, so it was important I stayed on here.

"I don't have an agent or a representative and I never have. I'm a football coach so I don't feel the need to have one, and that's maybe where a lot of things get lost in translation, because there's no one to control the noise.

"I had a conversation with Les [Ferdinand - director of football at QPR] early in the week and he hadn't heard anything, and nor had I. So we just batted on as usual.

"We got a big win against Cardiff on the Wednesday night, it was a really positive night for the club. Then after the game, I went and did all the media and that's when I heard there was an official approach.

"Back at the hotel I probably had four or five hours to myself for the first time in a few days. I'd had a number of different people call to give me their advice and I'd sought it off a few others.

"I have to admit there was no sleep between 12am and 5am because I was playing everything out and how I felt about everything, but I just kept coming back to the same thing.

"Then in the morning I came here and spoke to the owners, Les and Lee Hoos the CEO and we were all unanimous in terms of wanting to continue with the project here."

Beale's reputation is blossoming. Previously an academy coach at Chelsea and Liverpool, he then spent time as an assistant at Sao Paulo in Brazil, before working under Steven Gerrard at Rangers and then Aston Villa.

Heading into Friday night's trip to Birmingham - live on Sky Sports Football - three points would take QPR to the top of the table ahead of the rest of the weekend.

If they continue pushing in the right direction, there is every chance he could become a top-flight manager with QPR.

But Beale is in no rush.

"The Premier League obviously has the finances and it's the world's league," he says. "Everyone wants to work in it. I was lucky enough to work in it as an assistant last year and for big clubs in their academies, so I feel like I know the league.

"But this was about coming to QPR and helping to build a football club. It's a young squad and an exciting project. The club had given me the opportunity to be a first-time manager, and I don't overlook these things lightly. I know I need to knock out seasons as a coach to prove my worth over a longer period than that.

"Wolves is a fantastic club with fantastic players, so obviously as a football coach the temptation was there, but nothing more than that. I'm not chasing the Premier League early or the finances. I'm trying to build my credentials as a football manager, and I think the best place to do that is here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Wigan

And what if QPR continue to excel and Beale's stock continues to rise? How long could he realistically bat away approaches from bigger fish?

"There have been conversations in-house," he says. "There have been assurances made on my side towards the clubs and towards the players.

"I don't want speculation around the management team because that doesn't help. In football we're used to there being speculation around players, that's the norm, but I think when it's around the management staff it can unsettle the club and I don't want that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Queen Park Rangers and Cardiff City

"It was important we had a conversation afterwards to get real clarity, and it's important those conversations continue. It's not about a lack of ambition, it's about the fact I really value the project we have here, and the autonomy I have to work with the coaching staff.

"I've bought into the journey of QPR and these young players, and we don't know where that will take us.

"Nothing is guaranteed, and I'm certainly not under pressure to get promotion. It's the ultimate aim to build towards.

"I'm sure if we all do well, players and staff alike, then there will be some speculation. But there have been assurances from myself to the club that this is where I want to be."

You can be sure that everyone associated with QPR will be delighted to hear those words.